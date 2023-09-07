Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Aroostook County in northern Maine... Northern Penobscot County in east central Maine... * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Oxbow, or 20 miles north of Patten, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Smyrna, Smyrna Mills, Dudley Township, Oakfield, Merrill, Dyer Brook, Hersey, Saint Croix, Dudley, Moro Plantation, and Webbertown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH