Law enforcement in Florida released bodycam footage on Wednesday showing the conditions of a beach in Destin where former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett tragically died in a drowning accident just a day earlier.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted the video to Facebook with additional details surrounding Mallett’s death, including information about the water conditions.

In the video, a deputy can be seen running along the beach in a desperate attempt to reach another officer, who is already at the scene watching on as first responders attempt to rescue Mallett from the water.

"I think they’ve got him on the board now," one of the deputies can be heard saying.

According to the sheriff’s office, beach conditions at the time of Mallett’s death showed "no indications of any ‘riptides.’"

"The recent event in Destin yesterday, the tragic loss of life – it’s always difficult when we lose a tourist or resident here, but we have no indication of any dangerous conditions out there, the entire Okaloosa County, as well as Destin," Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Adams said in a video statement.

"We’re not under red flags or double red flags, despite some of the missed perceptions out there. We were under a yellow flag, which is just a swim with caution [advisory]."

"It just seems to be just a tragic accident and not something to do with the conditions of the surf or tides or current."

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a beach near Gulf Shores Drive in Destin around 2:15 p.m. after a man, later identified as Mallett, was pulled out from the water and was "not breathing."

Investigators believe the former New England Patriots quarterback was struggling in the water while attempting to swim to a sandbar about 150 feet offshore.

Despite the efforts of first responders, Mallett was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

While water conditions on Tuesday allowed beachgoers to swim, the area has seen a number of reported deaths and rescues in recent weeks.

A police report from earlier this week revealed seven people have died at nearby Panama City Beach this year, and all the deaths took place in June. The death toll is the highest of any U.S. beach for 2023, according to data tracked by the National Weather Service.

Destin Beach Safety said there were no drownings in Destin between June 14 and June 25, but there were 48 people rescued. It was noted that the beach also saw more than 200,000 visitors during the same time frame.

