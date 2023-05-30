Conservative author Abigail Shrier exposed what she called "leftist media lies" in a Twitter thread about the narrative surrounding the release of her book, "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters," in Israel this week.

Shrier linked to an article in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz that downplayed the support she experienced in the country as the top two book chains refusing to sell her book, "Irreversible Damage," in its stores after succumbing to activist pressure.

The author took to Twitter to correct the record and even after trans activists successfully pushed the country's largest book stores from carrying the book, hundreds of Israeli's registered and paid to attend her talk in Tel Aviv.

"HOW LEFTIST MEDIA LIES: My book was published this week in Israel, a country 1/50th the population of the US, where Amazon has little presence," Shrier tweeted. "Bowing to LGBTQ+ activist pressure, the two largest book chains refused to carry the book, which made it hard to buy in Israel."

She said "PRIDE" stopped two venues in the Israeli city from hosting her talk by threatening to boycott their spaces for any pride events for the whole month of June if they did host Shrier. The event was moved to a smaller venue in a suburb of Tel Aviv that could only fit a hundred ticket holders, forcing them to turn away hundreds of others.

Shrier's book, which was published in the U.S. in 2020, details the sharp uptick in adolescent girls experiencing rapid-onset gender dysphoria, the rise in the internet community of trans "influencers" and the methods of "educators and therapists who push life-changing interventions on young girls—including medically unnecessary double mastectomies and puberty blockers that can cause permanent infertility."

Shrier called out the "leftist media" for its narrative that "only a few" attended the talk and clarified that even though attendees "had to walk through a throng of hundreds of enraged, protesters screaming, blaring horns and banging drums" and a "protester rushed the stage and had to be wrestled to the ground by audience members," the event was standing room only.

"About 100 people gathered in a small room in Tel Aviv on Sunday to hear controversial U.S. writer Abigail Shrier speak at the Hebrew launch of her book ‘Irreversible Damage,’" the newspaper wrote in its article about the talk. "As some attendees muttered of a ‘rainbow mafia,’ the hundreds of protesters outside delivered an even clearer message about trans rights."

Shrier warned her Twitter followers not to fall for such a "technique."

"It's a technique totalitarians have always used to make their opponents appear small and marginal," she tweeted of the media's downplay of support she received from Israelis. "It's an optical illusion. It's shameless, it's false, and a situation the Left worked to create - which they now report on as if it were an organic result. Don't fall for it."

This isn't the first time Shrier has faced pushback for her book on the trend she describes as the "transgender craze." In 2020, Amazon blocked the book from paid advertising because it "contains elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences, which may include ad copy/book content that infers or claims to diagnose, treat, or question sexual orientation."