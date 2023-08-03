Australian swimmer Cate Campbell took a swipe at the U.S. after their team topped the Americans in gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships in Japan.

Australia finished with 15 goal medals while the U.S. finished with seven. The U.S. had more total medals than any other nation that participated with 44. Both squads finished behind China in the gold medal count. The Chinese took home a total of 20 during the half-month-long event.

However, Campbell took the added measure by emphasizing just how sweet it was to beat the U.S.

"Australia coming out on top of the world is one thing, but it is just so much sweeter beating America," she told Australia’s Channel 9. "The first night of competition, we did not have to hear ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ ring out through the stadium. I cannot tell you how happy that made me.

"If I hear that song again it will be too soon. Bring on Paris (2024 Olympics). That’s all I have to say to the U.S. Stop being sore losers."

Campbell, who has four Olympic gold medals, added more material to the bulletin board.

"The U.S. have this internal cowbell they ring," she said. "As someone leaves to go to the competition pool, they ring out, ‘USA, USA’. I have never wanted to punch someone more and steal the cowbell. I really hope someone did."

American Lilly King snapped back on Tuesday.

"Sorry we aren’t so uptight we can’t cheer for our teammates as they walkout for events," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "See you in Paris."

The competition in the pool will be extremely hot come next summer.