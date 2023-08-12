The National Audubon Society, a powerful bird conservation group, is still taking flack after the group refused to change its name despite pressure from some members of the socially conscious birding community.

"In the aftermath of Mr. Floyd’s murder, prominent members of the birding community urged the National Audubon Society’s board of directors to consider a name change," The New York Times wrote in an article published Monday. It is one of many stories about the racially charged fight over the name "Audubon" that The Washington Post and other national outlets have promoted in the years since George Floyd's death in 2020.

"Why would you not take the step of being brave and moving forward?" Color Birding Club founder Jason Hall told The Times, criticizing the Audubon Society’s refusal to back down from recognizing its namesake, John James Audubon, a famed naturalist who owned slaves in the 19th century.

BIRD DROPPING: PORTLAND CONSERVATION GROUP ABANDONS ‘AUDUBON’ OVER HISTORY OF ‘RACISM’

The Times story was headlined, "Is Social Justice for the Birds? Audubon Attempts an Answer."

Not all donors and supporters of the Audubon society have given in to pressure from some Audubon Society employees and outside unions pushing for a name change.

According to The Times, one unnamed donor vowed in an internal report never to donate to the Audubon Society again if they change their name.

"If there was even the remotest thought of changing the name of National Audubon because John James Audubon, in a different time, in a different world and a different century owned, whatever it was, six slaves, I would resign from the Audubon. There’d be no further gifts from me for the Audubon."

"We need to consider this name change because it gives us an opportunity to reconcile the history of this person, but also keep our core mission of bringing birds to people," Hall said. "And by doing that we can bring more birds to more people, more, different kinds of people."

CEO of the National Audubon Society, Dr. Elizabeth Gray, has defended the decision to retain the organization’s namesake, John James Audubon, in a press statement.

Dr. Gray emphasized that Audubon was a naturalist and illustrator who made "an important contribution to the field of ornithology in the mid-19th century and there can be no doubt of the impact of his life’s work and passion for birds."

AUDUBON SOCIETY BUCKS CRITICS, KEEPS 'ENSLAVER' NAME DESPITE CRITICISM: 'MUST RECKON WITH THE RACIST LEGACY'

But she also wrote that Audubon was "an enslaver whose racist views and treatment of Black and Indigenous people must be reckoned with."

The National Audubon Society did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

