Auburn University in Alabama is searching for a suspect accused of pushing down a woman walking toward campus and assaulting her.

The assault, which was reported to Auburn's campus safety and security team, occurred on Sunday just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Miller Avenue and South College Street, which is just outside the eastern edge of Auburn's campus.

"The survivor stated that she was walking toward campus from Gay St[.] when an unidentified male pushed her down, got on top of her, and grabbed her buttocks," campus police said in a Sunday alert.

When a passerby intervened during the incident, the suspect fled the scene, according to the campus alert.

SUSPECT RELEASED ON BAIL AFTER SNEAKING INTO COLLEGE DORM, TOUCHING STUDENT'S LEG: POLICE

The suspect, who has not been identified, is described as a "black male with shoulder-length dreads, slender build, around 6’ tall, no beard or glasses, wearing a yellow shirt and dark pants," police said in the alert.

COED SEX ATTACK SUSPECT STALKED STUDENT DOWN STREET, SOAKED IN HER BLOOD: PROSECUTOR

Auburn authorities are investigating the attack.

The school offers door-to-door transportation services on campus through its Security Shuttle program, as well as a ride-share initiative called Lyft Late Night Smart Ride Program.