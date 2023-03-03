Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. The highest totals will be south and west of a line from Bangor to Jonesport. Lower totals are expected across far northeastern portions of the advisory area. * WHERE...Coastal Washington, Interior Hancock, and Southern Penobscot Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. &&