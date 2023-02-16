A car theft suspect in Atlanta who led police on an aerial chase through the city has been charged more than 90 times for related offenses.

Montavious Sanders and another suspect allegedly broke into a Tesla in a shopping mall parking lot on Jan. 11 and took off, FOX Atlanta reported.

"He has been charged with entering autos more than 90 times," Atlanta police Sgt. John Chafee said. "This is someone we need to have off the street. It’s frustrating for us to be dealing with the same people over and over again."

At the time of the alleged theft, authorities spotted the Tesla and gave chase on Interstate 75.

An Atlanta police helicopter tracked the vehicle as it appeared to speed along local streets while dangerously weaving in and out of traffic, the news outlet reported.

"He’s riding up the sidewalk," a helicopter pilot said over the radio. "He’s riding on the wrong side, about 70-plus."

At one point, the vehicle almost struck a pedestrian before crashing into a corner. The suspects fled and a police K-9 team tracked Sanders, who allegedly ran into the woods.

He is charged with reckless driving and weapons offenses. He has bonded out of jail. The other suspect is being sought.