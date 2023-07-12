A K-9 with the Atlanta Police Department is missing after he ran away from his home on Tuesday.

The unidentified APD officer was preparing for work at his home near Bogart, Georgia, when he let K-9 Ben out of his kennel to load him into his truck, the department wrote on Facebook, adding that this is the pair's normal morning routine.

Instead of jumping into the truck, K-9 Ben ran off into a nearby wooded area.

As of early Wednesday morning, he remains missing.

K-9 Ben is assigned to the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Atlanta police and the Oconee County Sheriff's Office are searching for the missing K-9. APD's drone officer also conducted an "extensive search" of the area with no luck, according to the Facebook post.

Ben is a 9-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer who weighs around 90 pounds. He has been with Atlanta police for eight years and is chipped.

The department asked for the public to keep an eye out for the police dog and to call 911 or local police if he is spotted.