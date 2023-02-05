Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 1 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay. * WHEN...From this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&