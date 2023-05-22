A crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta injured at least four people on Monday.

Atlanta Fire & Rescue officials said the four injured were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. No specifics on their injuries were available.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 pm. in the city's Midtown neighborhood, Fox Atlanta reported.

"I was working and a heard a big like crash and the building started shaking. And then I walked outside, and a construction worker, and he told me a crane, part of the crane fell, four people got injured, and then a firefighter just came and knocked on our door and told us to evacuate," said Midtown resident Katerina Mathis.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined. A building that was under construction had several floors collapse.

Several people had to be rescued, officials said. Some witnesses said a car was crushed by falling scaffolding.

"I hope no one's hurt. The good thing is that I heard paramedics within a minute at least," Jeffery Bean, who lives and works in Midtown, told the news outlet. "Thankfully, the people that I saw walking toward the ambulances, at least initially, appeared to mostly just be holding their arms as if it was just minor injuries to their arms."