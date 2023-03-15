Joe Rogan's new comedy club shows are a hot ticket on the re-sale market, going for up to $900 and proving, attendees said, that there's a high demand for anti-woke and anti-cancel culture content.

"It really just speaks to the demand," said Brady, who came from Arizona to see a show at the venue's third night open. "People are hungry for something like this."

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Rogan, known for his hot-button podcast, opened his own anti-woke comedy club, called Comedy Mothership, in Austin, Texas, on March 7. All of Rogan's opening week shows sold out within minutes, and resale tickets listed as high as $900 on StubHub.

"You probably can't cancel it if people are paying that much money to get into it," Reegan, of Minnesota, told Fox News as she stood outside the venue.

"It just shows the climate," Billy, who came from Dallas, said in line. "People are against the woke culture that's going on."

JOE ROGAN: LEFT ‘USED TO BE ABOUT FREEDOM’ NOW 'ROLES REVERSED' AND FREE-THINKING COMES FROM THE RIGHT

Rogan — who wears many hats as a comedian, podcaster and UFC commentator — performed standup at his club's opening night.

"You can’t fire me from my own club, b****!" Rogan told the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ROGAN LAMPOONS LIBERALS FOR CONDEMNING HEALTH AND FITNESS AS FAR-RIGHT: ‘EAT DONUTS AND VOTE BLUE’

Rogan endured cancelation demands last year after critics accused him of promoting misinformation regarding COVID-19 during his hugely popular Spotify podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"A certain group of people can cancel" Rogan, but the opening of his club shows that "there's still going to be the other crowd that is willing to pay for his tickets," Lili, of Minnesota, told Fox News.

Rogan faced additional calls for his cancelation in February 2022 after his use of a racial slur in previous podcast episodes resurfaced. Rogan, who recorded those episodes before signing his reportedly $200 million podcast deal with Spotify, removed the content and apologized.

Americans are "ready to be done with cancel culture" and are demonstrating this sentiment by selling out Rogan's new shows, Brady told Fox News. "People are excited Joe's here."

To hear more Americans weigh in on Rogan's anti-cancel culture comedy club, click here.