Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams will no longer face a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from shoving a freelance photographer following a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2022.

The case was dismissed by the prosecutor on June 5th, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Municipal Division confirmed to Fox News.

The dismissal was first reported by The Kansas City Star.

The incident occurred after the Raiders' 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10th, when Adams pushed the man as he walked toward the locker room.

According to court records obtained by Fox News Digital, Adams was cited for intentionally inflicting "bodily harm" upon the photographer, who suffered "whiplash and head ache." The report also cited a possible concussion for the photographer.

Adams apologized to the individual on Twitter and in his press conference following the game.

"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy running off the field, and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."

Adams is preparing to enter his second season with the Raiders after being traded by the Green Bay Packers last offseason.

Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns during the 2022 NFL season while being named to his third consecutive All-Pro team.

Las Vegas has made changes after a 6-11 season, moving on from quarterback Derek Carr and bringing in veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

A civil case is still pending, according to The Kansas City Star.