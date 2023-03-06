GOP Asian American lawmakers say a new analysis that reveals Asian voters are shifting to the Republican Party is a sign that they are rejecting "leftists priorities" and socialism ideals of the Democratic Party.

The New York Times published a deep dive Monday into New York City's neighborhoods with the most potential Asian American voters. The study looked into turnout in the 2022 gubernatorial election between former Rep. Lee Zeldin and sitting Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The Times' study found that although the neighborhoods "remained blue overall," they shifted Republican by 23 points compared to 2018. And according to the analysis, it was the "largest electoral shift in Asian neighborhoods in the period from 2006 to 2022."

Although the Democrat Hochul emerged victorious in the election, the study revealed that almost the "entire city" shifted to the right, with Asian voters shifting the most red.

Leading Asian GOP lawmakers in Congress are saying that the results show that voters are tired of "big-government" Democratic policies that are detrimental to living out the "American dream."

"Many Asian Americans, especially first-generation immigrants like me, have witnessed the destruction of communism and socialism first hand," Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., told Fox News Digital Monday.

"They understand the dangers of Progressive big-government policies and out-of-control spending that has led to the destruction of nations’ economies," she continued. "Over one third of my district is Asian American. They tell me consistently that they simply want the government out of their way. Leftist priorities of high taxes and over regulation are working to the exact opposite of that end."

Steel's parents escaped North Korea, and she was born in South Korea before moving to the U.S. when she was 19.

"Keeping the American dream alive requires safe, prosperous communities, but far-left policies are killing opportunities for hardworking Americans to succeed, endangering public safety and eroding American values we hold dear," Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., told Fox News Digital Monday.

Kim, who became the first Korean-American woman in Congress in 2018, emigrated from South Korea. She previously has called the GOP the party that propels individuals to live out the "American dream."

According to Pew Research Center, Asian Americans are the fastest-growing group in the U.S., currently making up close to 7% of the population. They were a target of both Democratic and Republican leaders as potential voters in the contentious midterm elections.

The New York Times study also noted that Asian residents make up 14% of New York City's population, which is the "fastest-growing group of eligible voters in the city."

The Republican Party invested heavily in outreach to the Asian American community ahead of November's midterm elections, viewing it as an opportunity to bring minorities permanently into the GOP fold as voters are growing frustrated with the Biden administration's policies.

A Democratic National Committee (DNC) spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that the DNC also invested heavily in Asian American communities, which the organization views as "central" to efforts to gain more seats in Congress.