"That '70s Show" is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The show – which ran from 1998 to 2006 – captured what made growing up in the 1970s so special, featuring funny jokes and characters who were relatable.

The love fans have for the show led to a reboot, called "That ‘90s Show," which dropped in January 2023, and featured many of the original show’s cast as guest stars.

Here is where the original cast is now.

Mila Kunis was only 14 years old when she landed the role of Jackie Burkhart on "That '70s Show." After the series ended, her film career took off.

She then starred in "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "The Book of Eli," "Friends with Benefits," "Ted," "Oz the Great and Powerful," "Annie" and "Jupiter Ascending." She's since starred in "Bad Moms," "Bad Moms Christmas," "The Spy Who Dumped Me," "Breaking News in Yuba County" and "Luckiest Girl Alive." Since 1999, Kunis has been voicing Meg on the adult cartoon, "Family Guy."

Kunis began dating Ashton Kutcher in 2012, with the couple getting married in 2015. They have two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.

The role of Michael Kelso on "That ‘70s Show" was Ashton Kutcher's first acting gig. He stayed on the show for seven seasons, and in that time also starred in "Dude Where's My Car," "Just Married," "Cheaper by the Dozen" and "The Butterfly Effect."

Since then, he's starred in "Bobby," "The Guardian," "What Happens in Vegas," "Valentine's Day," "No Strings Attached" and "Jobs." Most recently, Kutcher starred in "Two and a Half Men," "The Ranch," "Stoner Cats" and "Your Place or Mine." He also hosted the reality prank show "Punk'd."

Kutcher was married to Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013 before he was with Mila Kunis.

Topher Grace got his big break in Hollywood playing Eric Foreman in "That ‘70s Show." Following his time on the show, Grace starred in "Spider-Man 3," "Valentine’s Day" and "Predators."

He then starred in "Take Me Home Tonight," "The Giant Mechanical Man," "The Big Wedding," "Playing It Cool" and "Interstellar." Later, Grace appeared in "American Ultra," "War Machine," "BlacKkKlansman," "Under the Silver Lake" and "Home Economics."

Grace began dating Ashley Hinshaw in 2014, marrying her in May 2016. The couple have three children together.

Laura Prepon got her start in the industry playing Donna Pinciotti on "That '70s Show." She later starred in "October Road" and "How I Met Your Mother," as well as appearing on episodes of "House," "Castle" and "Love Bites."

The actress then starred in "The Killing Game," "Lay the Favorite" and "Are You There, Chelsea?" Most recently, she starred in "The Kitchen," "The Girl on the Train," "The Hero" and "Orange Is the New Black." She also appeared in three episodes of "That '90s Show."

Prepon married actor Ben Foster in June 2018. The couple have two children.

Playing Fez on "That ‘70s Show" was Wilmer Valderrama’s breakthrough in Hollywood. He went on to star in "Unaccompanied Minors," "Days of Wrath" and voiced the titular character in "Handy Manny" from 2006 to 2012.

He then starred in "From Prada to Nada," "Awake," "School Dance," "Minority Report" and "To Whom It May Concern." He later appeared in "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series," "Charming," "Trouble," "Onward" and "Encanto." He has been starring as Nick Torres on "NCIS," since 2016.

Valderrama became engaged to Amanda Pacheco in January 2020, and just over a year later, their daughter was born in February 2021.

Danny Masterson was one of the more experienced members of the cast of "That '70s Show," on which he played Steven Hyde. After the show ended, he starred in "Yes Man," "The Bridge to Nowhere" and "The Chicago 8."

Later, he starred in "California Solo," "Alter Egos," "Men At Work," "Hot Bot" and "Urge." Most recently, Masterson starred on the Netlfix comedy, "The Ranch," alongside Ashton Kutcher.

Masterson has been married to Bijou Phillips since 2004, and the two share one daughter. In May 2023, Masterson was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape, and is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Don Stark had a long career before starring as Bob Pinciotti on "That '70s Show." He went on to appear in "Jerry," "The Mentalist" and "American Horror Story."

Later, he acted in "Hello, My Name is Doris," "C Street," "Green Book" and "7 Days to Vegas."

Most recently, he appeared in "Dollface," "Three Way Mirror" and "That '90s Show."

One of Tanya Roberts' final acting roles was playing Midge Pinciotti on "That '70s Show." Following her time on the show, she appeared on "Eve" and "Barbershop."

She is also known for her roles in "A View to Kill," "The Beastmaster," "Sheena" and "Charlie's Angels."

Roberts was married to Barry Roberts from 1974 to 2006, when he passed. Shortly after his death, she began a longtime relationship with Lance O'Brien. Roberts died in January 2021 at the age of 71.

Lisa Robin Kelly had a long career before starring in her most well-known part, playing Laurie Foreman on "That '70s Show," her final big on-screen role.

Prior to starring on the show, she appeared on "Days of Our Lives," "Married…with Children," "Murphy Brown," "Fantasy Island" and "Charmed."

In August 2013, Kelly died in her sleep at the age of 43, just a few days after checking herself into Pax Rehab House.

Tommy Chong was known for "Up In Smoke," "Cheech and Chong's Next Movie" and "After Hours," before playing Leo Chingkwake on "That '70s Show."

Later, he starred in "Hoodwinked 2: Hood vs. Evil," "Zootopia," "The Peach Panther" and "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot." Most recently, he appeared in "That ‘90s Show," "Pepito’s Mamada" and "The Muppets Mayhem."

Chong was married to Maxine Sneed from 1960 to 1970, raising daughters Rae and Robbi. He then married Shelby Fiddis in 1975, and they have three biological children, Paris, Gilbran and Precious, and adopted their son Marcus.

Prior to starring as Kitty Foreman on "That ‘70s Show," Debra Jo Rupp was a successful actress, having appeared in many films and television shows as a guest. Following the end of the show, she appeared in "As the World Turns," "She’s Out of My League" and "Better with You."

She went on to appear in "The Opposite Sex," "Elementary," "This Is Us," "Fair Market Value" and "Grey's Anatomy." Most recently, she appeared in "The Ranch," "WandaVision" and "That '90s Show."

Kurtwood Smith starred in a number of projects prior to taking on the role of Red Foreman on "That's '70s Show." He has gone on to star in "Entry Level," "24" and "Worst Week."

He then starred in "Cedar Rapids," "Chaos," "Hitchcock," "Turbo," "Beware the Batman," "Resurrection," "Regular Show" and "El Camino Christmas." Later, Smith starred in "Patriot," "Perpetual Grace, LTD," "The Ranch," "The Dropout," "Firestarter" and "That '90s Show."

Smith was married to Cecilia Souza from 1964 to 1974. The former couple share two children. He then married Joan Pirkle in 1988.