Ashley Judd marked her first birthday since the death of her mother Naomi Judd with an emotional Instagram post.

The actress, who turned 55 Wednesday, shared a lengthy tribute to Naomi as she reflected on memories of her past birthdays they celebrated together. The country star died by suicide April 30, 2022, at the age of 76.

The "Kiss the Girls" star posted an image of the handwritten baby announcement that her mother sent out after Ashley's birth in 1968 and a photo of her holding up her birthday cake from this year's celebration.

"My birthday. Everyone who loves me is making it as soft (cake in bed) and precious as they can, as my mind can't help but calculate that on my last birthday, Mom was a scant 11 days from her death by crushing suicide," Ashley began her caption.

"So it is my first without her. I think of her constantly. I am looking at my baby announcement & sitting with her tender joy in sharing about me. I am recalling her annual rite of recounting to me the day of my birth, all the details that were so precious to her.

"During my birthday at some point she would glow, patting my arm, "you were brown when you came out, surprised me so, and the sweetest, easiest baby....how I loved you, I had to swat peoples` hands, they wanted to touch you," and patter on about my baby stories.

"I hope all parents do that for their children on their birthdays."

The California native recalled all the birthday celebrations she shared with her "Chosen Family," which included "picnics, running charades, Smoky Mountains, conversations about parenting ("when we know better, we do better") social issues, & laughter scatter like sunlight in my memory."

Ashley looked back on her last birthday celebration, 11 days before Naomi's death.

"Last year`s, as you might imagine, was more muted, being so close to her end. Pop and she came over with a roast chicken and cornbread, and we shared a small meal, the 3 of us," she shared.

"Mom laid down a lot. We had cake and in spite of being weak and preoccupied with the disease that was eating at her, she had a gorgeous card for me and I knew, as ever, how much she loved me. I know that today, too, even as she breathes in the infinite mercy of God."

The Emmy Award nominee concluded her tribute by expressing her gratitude for her mother's love and all the memories that they shared.

"Thank you, Mom, for all my birthdays so far, and for celebrating me: for holding me at bedtime and whispering in my ear, "Ashley, you are an extraordinary woman," and letting me be your Sweetpea. What more does a birthday girl need, than memories of a mother like that? And this is how she saw and loved me, first awake, hair never brushed, ready to share our dreams. For you, Mom. For you."

Before her death, Naomi and her daughter Wynonna, half-sister to Ashley, performed together as the musical duo The Judds. One of country music's most successful acts, The Judds won five Grammy Awards, nine CMA awards and had 14 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

After a long battle with anxiety and depression, Naomi died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound one day before The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).