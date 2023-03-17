Ashley Graham revealed this week her husband Justin Ervin got a vasectomy after the birth of their twins.

"We’re in full vasectomy mode. He’s shooting blanks now. I don’t have to be on a pill, thank God." the supermodel, 35, said on the "Milk Drunk" podcast Wednesday. She joked she might have to have another child so she can still say she has three kids under three. Her oldest son turned 3 in January.

"It’s so easy for [men], it really is. It’s like the easiest thing," she argued. She said her husband wasn’t "laid up in bed" at all. He "iced it," she noted, but said he went shopping with her immediately after the outpatient procedure.

"[Her oldest son] Isaac was always such a joy, but it was also that constant confusion of ‘Am I doing this right? What am I supposed to be doing? But I know that I know best because I’m his mom’ and, ‘This is so much fun. Of course, I want to do this again. And thank God I can.'"

She said she didn’t realize how hard it would be to go from being a parent of one child to three until her twins were born last year.

Graham said she was grateful to her mother for helping out when her twins were first born and was in awe how her mom raised three children when Graham was growing up with two younger sisters.

Graham and Ervin’s three children are Isaac, 3, and twins Malachi and Roman, 1.

The 35-year-old joked that when she’s watching the three kids and someone takes one of them, "I’m like, ‘Wow, two is so frickin’ easy.' Like, I don’t know what people are complaining about."

Having her body change after her twins were born was "probably the hardest thing for me," she added, because her body is "part of" her work as a model, and it became a "topic of conversation."

She said she also felt like she didn't care about getting back into shape for a few months after she gave birth because she was so busy with her kids.

"I was just kind of in this mode of ‘I just have kids to take care of. I don’t have myself to take care of.’"

She said she’s slowly started to schedule time for herself to work out.

"It has been quite a transition," she said of having three kids, adding that they also moved from an apartment into a house.

But she said she's trying to remember to take care of herself.

"Because if I’m not fed and I don’t have the sleep and I don’t feel fulfilled in my work, I can’t be the mom that you need me to be," Graham said.

She said she’s grateful she and Ervin, who married in 2010, had nine years together before they began having kids, saying "kudos" to people who have kids right away.

"But, for us, I was so glad that we actually were able to have the time to be able to spend with each other," Graham said.

Some mornings, the couple wakes up at 5:45, so they can have "prayer and meditation" together before their children wake up, she explained.

"We really value or marriage and our alone time," she added.

Graham made headlines last year for her decision to stop breastfeeding her twins in favor of formula when they were five months old.

"There’s also this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child. With my first kid, I was like, ‘I could only breastfeed. This is the right way,’" she said on "The Daily Show" earlier this year.

"I had the twins, and I was like, ‘I’m not doing this. This is not working here. Like, both of you want both of these? This is a lot of work.'"