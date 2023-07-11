Authorities issued an arrest warrant for a person who was described as a close friend of embattled Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, officials said Monday.

The warrant stems from the alleged 2022 altercation with a teenager at Morant's Tennessee home. Davonte Pack is wanted for simple assault in connection to the alleged incident with the teen during a July 26 pickup basketball game.

"The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Davonte Pack, who has been charged with simple assault in relation to the July 2022 altercation involving Mr. Pack, Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant, and a juvenile basketball player at Mr. Morant’s residence in Eads," the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Washington Post first obtained deposition transcripts which were filed in court, in which Pack appeared to admit it was possible to "avoid the conflict with [the teen] over an aggressively checked ball."

JA MORANT SAYS 'THEY GON FEEL ME' WHEN HE RETURNS TO GRIZZLIES AFTER 25-GAME SUSPENSION

At one point, Pack was asked if he had a reason for punching the 17-year-old, to which he responded by saying, "No, there's no really no reason."

Attorneys from both sides argued in front of a Shelby County Circuit Court judge earlier this week. Morant reportedly filed a countersuit against a teenager in April. According to The Washington Post, a judge will likely rule this week on Morant’s motion to have the teenager’s civil lawsuit against him dismissed.

Morant's attorneys have previously stated that Morant "acted in self-defense" during the alleged incident.

The civil lawsuit against Morant was initially filed last September by the teen's family. The suit accused Morant and Pack of committing assault and battery during the basketball game.

Prosecutors later decided against charging the NBA star, writing that there was "not sufficient admissible evidence." Pack's name was not mentioned in the writing.

In June, the NBA announced that Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming 2023-24 season after he brandished what appeared to be a gun in an Instagram Live video.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.