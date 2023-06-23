Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter, Katherine, was "mortified" when her father dropped her off at school in a stand-out Hummer.

During a recent appearance on "The Nikki and Brie Show," Katherine took a trip down memory lane when she first realized her childhood was "different" than other children her own age.

"I remember the only time really realizing like, ‘Okay, this is different,’ because my dad would drop us off at school in a Hummer that had no windows, no doors and no roof — and I was mortified," Katherine said.

The 33-year-old continued, "He would pull up to carpool and I was [like], ‘Can you please drop me off down the street? Please, I’m so embarrassed. Can we please just take the minivan? Like, this is not my vibe. I just don’t like this at all.'"

As Katherine got older, she learned to embrace the perks that came with having Arnold as her dad.

"And then as I got older, the boys in my grade became much more interested in my dad," Katherine said. "That was the time where I was like, ‘Okay, this is different for me.'"

Katherine is the oldest child of Arnold and Maria Shiver. The former couple also share: Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. The "Terminator" star is also father to Joseph, 25, who he shares with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Katherine – who has written three self-help books and is a proud mother-of-two – married Marvel star Chris Pratt in 2019.

In May, Arnold praised Katherine's parenting skills. "It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension," Schwarzenegger told People magazine.

"You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great," he told the outlet at the premiere for his new streaming show, "FUBAR."

Katherine and Pratt share two daughters: Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 1.

"I just love when she comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he shared of spending time with his daughter and granddaughters.

"The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig, so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig."

"It's really fun to watch and hang out with her now and to see the way she'll react to the kids because she is so great with them," Schwarzenegger explained of Katherine.