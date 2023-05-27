Arnold Schwarzenegger is warning of the dangers of abusing steroids while bodybuilding.

The "Terminator" star told Men’s Health for its July/August cover story that "people are dying" from abusing performance enhancing drugs.

When the 75-year-old was a bodybuilder in the 1970s, he said he legally did a regimen of testosterone and D-Bol under the supervision of a doctor.

"Bodybuilding always, always was considered a safe sport," he said. "But now, it’s not. Now people are dying. They’re dying because of overdoses of drugs, and they don’t know what the f--- they’re doing."

He added that people are "listening to charlatans. If I want to go and get medical advice from a legitimate doctor, I go to UCLA, or I go to the Cleveland Clinic."

Steroid use for bodybuilding was banned in the U.S. in 1990, after the Steroids Control Act of 1990 was passed.

"Don’t go there," Schwarzenegger urged. "Yes, we are at a time now, where we always look for the easy way to make money, the fast way to get rich, the easy way to be an influencer. Any time you abuse the body, you’re going to regret it later on.

"I want young people to know that I have seen people getting kidney transplants, and suffering tremendously from it."

He added, comparing himself to a rock climber who tells others not to take risks, "I recognize the fact that, who am I to say this? This is the guy who climbed without a rope."

Schwarzenegger, who’s starring in the Netflix series FUBAR, about a CIA operative, said in an interview earlier this month with the Hollywood Reporter he has no plans of slowing down.

"I still work out every day, I ride my bike every day, and I make movies — show business is another part of my life. I add in my life, I never subtract," he explained. "I love everything that I do. There’s no retiring. I’m still on this side of the grass, so I’m happy. My plan is to live forever — and so far, so good!"