The Army has relieved its top commanding general at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for violating hunting rules on the installation.

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper was under investigation by the service’s inspector general before his departure.

Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith told Fox News Digital that Kamper was removed due to a "loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command." She said the allegations "remain under investigation," but did not give any details about the alleged violations, which were reported by Military.com.

Kamper formally commanded the Army's Fires Center of Excellence, which is the site for the service's training of both field artillery and air defense artillery troops. He assumed command in February 2020.

Kamper is awaiting reassignment and remains in the Fort Sill area, Smith said. She added that the leadership change will not impact operations or missions at the base.

Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan, deputy commander of the Fires Center of Excellence, will continue to serve as the interim commander until a replacement for Kamper is selected.

Fort Sill has been hosting Ukrainian troops training on the Patriot missile system since January, Military.com reported.

The base is home to 20,000 soldiers.