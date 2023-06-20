Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers settled their divorce nearly three years after she first filed for a dissolution of marriage.

Hammer, 36, signed off on a declaration for default or uncontested dissolution in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Documents were filed in a Los Angeles County courthouse Tuesday.

The couple had been married since 2010 and share two children — Harper, 8, and Ford, 6.

Representatives for both Hammer and Chambers did not immediately provide comments to Fox News Digital.

Chambers, 40, has been living with her kids in the Cayman Islands since filing for divorce, but has been co-parenting with Hammer.

Both parties agreed that the cause "may be decided as an uncontested matter" in an appearance, stipulations and waivers form.

Chambers filed for divorce following abuse, rape and cannibalistic fantasy allegations waged against Hammer. He has denied the allegations.

In May, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced Hammer would not be charged in a sexual assault case stemming from accusations revealed in 2021.

A woman claimed Armie raped her in 2017, which prompted a nine-month criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. Armie denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Armie and his family were the subjects of a Discovery+ docuseries which explored the "deeply troubling accusations leveled against critically acclaimed actor Armie Hammer and the dark, twisted legacy of the Hammer dynasty."

Amid the accusations, he was dropped from a number of films, including Paramount's "The Offer," a show about the making of "The Godfather," whose lead role went to Miles Teller.

He was also supposed to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in "Shotgun Wedding," a role which went to Josh Duhamel.

Following the public fallout from Hollywood, Armie entered rehab to seek help dealing with issues related to drugs, alcohol and sex. He left treatment in May 2021 and was reportedly later spotted selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands.