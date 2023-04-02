A Chicago auto parts store manager shot and killed a would-be robber Saturday after the suspect flashed a gun, according to police.

A man between 30 and 40 years old reportedly entered an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Calumet Heights, took out a firearm and demanded money from the register, police said.

The store manager, whose name has not yet been disclosed, pulled out his own firearm and fired shots at the robber. Police said the manager is a valid FOID cardholder.

The would-be robber was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said.

Multiple bullet holes riddled the vestibule, along with shattered glass out front of the building. A gun was also seen near the entrance to the shop. Detectives were later seen taking photos out front of the auto parts store.

Police have not yet publicly identified the deceased man.

The incident comes as many Chicago residents have become concealed carry holders.

A Fox News Digital analysis based on local media reports going back to 2020 found at least 44 incidents where individuals with a gun – who had concealed carry permits or an FOID, an Illinois identification card used for gun possession and purchase – have thwarted an attack or other crime.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.