An armed pregnant woman shot an attacker who targeted her family as they were packing up in an Arkansas parking garage on Memorial Day after a visit from out of state.

The Tennessee family was in Little Rock to celebrate their daughter's seventh birthday, FOX affiliate KLRT-TV reported without revealing the family's identities.

The father, his wife and their two daughters were packing up in the River Market parking garage when the attack began. The man was hit multiple times and tackled to the ground by another man, the report said.

The second suspect also struck the wife.

"Just a fractured rib, and my wife has a couple of knots on her forehead where he apparently punched her," the father said.

She pulled out a gun and shot the person in the neck before calling 911. The suspect who was shot remains in the hospital. The other suspect is still being sought.

The husband of the woman who shot the suspect said the attack won't deter them from coming back to the city.

"We live in Memphis and this kind of happens to people here all the time, so I mean it’s not something we are going to let shine down or shadow down on our lives because we do like to travel," he said.