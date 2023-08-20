A licensed gun owner shot a man at a Texas smokehouse who allegedly knocked an elderly man unconscious in a restaurant bathroom.

Just after noon Aug. 14, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Woody's Smokehouse in Centerville about shots being fired, the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page last week.

Authorities said suspect Kevin Craig Anderson entered the barbecue joint that day in a "harassing manner" and "aggressively approached several customers inside the store." Anderson is from Houston, which is roughly 115 miles south of Centerville, according to the sheriff's office.

Anderson reportedly went into Woody's bathroom and "began assaulting an elderly male knocking him unconscious onto the tile floor and continued assaulting him," according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.

A man with a license to carry then became involved and tried to stop Anderson from continuing his attack on the unconscious man, authorities said.

Anderson allegedly turned his aggression toward the armed man, "knocking him to the floor and continuing to assault him."

The man carrying the gun pulled out his weapon during the attack and fired off two shots at the suspect.

Anderson was shot in the right arm and fled the restaurant in a car. Authorities found the suspect sitting in his vehicle on the shoulder of a nearby highway, and he was transported via helicopter to a local hospital.

The case is still under investigation by the sheriff's department and Texas Rangers, local media reported.