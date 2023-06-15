An alleged squatter was arrested in Florida after a homeowner fresh off a seven-month trip to New Zealand said he returned to his house and found it trashed and burglarized.

Authorities with the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Ze'Moye Brown on Friday after the unidentified homeowner in Ocala confronted the man and fired a gun in an attempt to get the suspect to leave, according to a sheriff's office affidavit reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The homeowner told authorities that when he returned home from his trip, he found his home in disarray and several items were missing. He reported the incident to police.

Later that same day, the homeowner slept in a closet in the home in an attempt to catch the squatter. The homeowner's alarm went off at 8 p.m., and he saw Brown peeking into the closet where he was sleeping, according to the affidavit.

SQUATTERS TORMENT HOMEOWNERS ACROSS US WITH NO RESOLUTION IN SIGHT: 'IT'S A PROBLEM'

The homeowner shouted at Brown to leave the residence, and the two reportedly began arguing about who actually owns the home. According to the affidavit, the homeowner used his Beretta handgun to fire a shot at his front door in an attempt to get Brown to leave.

Brown fled the residence and called authorities, saying he was shot. Brown also said he owned the home he was squatting in, according to Fox 35.

CHICAGO HOMEOWNER TELLS 'FOX & FRIENDS' SHE CAN'T REMOVE SQUATTER FROM HER HOUSE: 'REALLY INFURIATING'

Brown was ultimately arrested and hit with various charges, including misdemeanor trespassing, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Authorities said they found a rock-like substance in Brown's pocket upon his arrest, which tested positive for methamphetamine, and another baggy containing marijuana.

Brown told authorities after his arrest that he had been living at the home for "a few months" and that he was the only other person staying in the house. He said the windows and doors to the home were unlocked when he first arrived at the residence, adding that the house had been vacant for three years, according to Fox 35.

Brown is being held on a $4,000 bond.