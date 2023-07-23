Arkansas authorities have found the man who allegedly shot himself and disappeared as he was being investigated for rape.

Miguel "Mickey" Salazar, 56, was being probed by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for alleged sex crimes when he went missing last week. He turned himself in on Friday evening.

"Thank you all for the tips and help in this case," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We are glad that the Franklin County family is there when we ask for help!"

Police obtained a warrant for rape and second-degree sexual assault when Salazar went missing. They were told that the suspect shot himself and went into the woods.

SEX OFFENDER WITH MULTIPLE WARRANTS SHOT, INJURED BY POLICE AFTER SHOOTOUT AT ARKANSAS HOTEL

"During an investigation of the above charges, Salazar allegedly shot himself and walked into a wooded area behind his home," the Franklin County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

"A search of the area turned up nothing on the evening of the incident," the press release added.

SANDERS TAPS ARKANSAS GOP CHAIRMAN, EX-FEDERAL PROSECUTOR, FOR STATE SUPREME COURT SEAT

Salazar, who lives near Etna, had not been seen or heard from before he turned himself in. Authorities have not revealed if the suspect actually shot himself.

Fox News Digital reached out to Franklin County Sheriff's Office for more information, but has not yet heard back.