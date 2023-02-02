Newly-elected Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address next Tuesday.

The news of Sanders' "Republican Address to the Nation" — which will be broadcast from Little Rock, Arkansas — came in an announcement from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"Americans are still struggling from inflation, a border crisis, record crime, and a failing school system. As House Republicans work to fix these problems in Congress with our Commitment to America, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is addressing them head on with her conservative agenda outside of Washington," McCarthy said. "The youngest governor in America, Sarah is fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses, and ordinary taxpayers."

"She is bringing new ideas for a changing future, while also applying the wisdom of the past, including from the leadership of her father, Mike [Huckabee]," he added. "She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction. I’m thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully."

Similarly, McConnell praised Sanders' leadership, saying, "While President Biden keeps repeating old mistakes and failing Americans, a rising generation of Republican Governors are fighting for families, advancing new solutions, and winning."

"Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest Governor in the nation and a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course," McConnell said. "The American people deserve better than Democrats’ runaway inflation, surging crime, open borders, and failing schools. I am excited for the nation to hear from Governor Sanders on Tuesday and witness a sharp contrast with this exhausted and failing Administration."

Sanders, who was elected as the first female governor of Arkansas last November and formerly served as a White House press secretary in the Trump administration, said she is "grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP’s optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats."

"We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America – to be written by a new generation of leaders ready to defend our freedom against the radical left and expand access to quality education, jobs, and opportunity for all," added Sanders.