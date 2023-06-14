Dion Stutts, a rising senior on the Memphis University School’s (MUS) football team and an Arkansas Razorbacks commit, died in an apparent ATV crash Tuesday, according to reports. He was 18.

MUS athletics released a brief statement on social media Tuesday to confirm Stutts’ death.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of rising senior Dion Stutts."

According to ESPN, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office said Stutts crashed while riding a four-wheeler on his family’s property in Batesville, Mississippi.

MUS football coach and athletic director Bobby Alston confirmed the details surrounding his death to the Commercial Appeal newspaper.

"Our hearts are broken for the family. Dion was such a great young man. He had a smile that warmed your heart when you had a chance to be around him," Alston told the outlet.

A three-star defensive lineman and the No. 27 ranked player out of Tennessee, according to 247Sports, Stutts announced his commitment to Arkansas on May 11.

"After an amazing two days at the Hill I’m happy to announce, I’ll be joining the family!" he wrote on Twitter.

Following the news of his death, the university released a statement Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken over the passing of Dion Stutts. He was a tremendous young man with a bright future ahead of him."

It continued, "We were as excited to add him to our program as he was to be a Razorback. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Shante and father Dino along with his entire family as they deal with this loss."