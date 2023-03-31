A "catastrophic" tornado has moved through the Little Rock, Arkansas area, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Emergency for portions of the metro area of Little Rock on Friday afternoon, stating that a "damaging tornado" moved through the area.

The Little Rock Fire Department said in a Facebook post there was "heavy damage" in the West Little Rock area and encouraged residents to avoid traveling through the area, adding that it is conducting rescue operations.

Over 300,000 people were inside the tornado-warned storm, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service said in the Tornado Warning that the storm's"damage threat" was "catastrophic," and said it confirmed a "large and destructive tornado" moved through portions of Little Rock.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said in a tweet that he has requested assistance from the National Guard.

"I have been in contact with Gov. @SarahHuckabee Sanders to request National Guard assistance with our response to the tornado emergency. Again, please stay away from the affected areas to allow emergency responders access," Scott tweeted.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said "significant damage has occurred in Central Arkansas."

"I’m in constant communication with AR State Police and @AR_Emergencies who are working with local law enforcement to assist anyone injured. Praying for all those who were and remain in the path of this storm. Arkansans must continue to stay weather aware as storms are continuing to move through," Sanders tweeted.