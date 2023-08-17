A Tucson, Arizona, woman took matters into her own hands by shooting and killing a registered sex offender who attempted to break into her home, according to reports.

FOX 10 in Phoenix reported that the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 at a home near Garvey and Pyle Roads.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a 54-year-old woman was home alone, when 42-year-old Jayson Magrum allegedly tried to break into her home.

ARIZONA WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY POURING BLEACH IN AIR FORCE HUSBAND'S COFFEE

The woman saw what was happening and started yelling for Magrum to leave, but he reportedly continued to gain access to the home.

"The female armed herself with a handgun and fired a shot out of a window to attempt to scare the male away," investigators said.

Magrum then allegedly reached into the home and toward the woman to take the gun away, the station reported. She then opened fire on Magrum, ultimately striking him.

ARIZONA SUSPECT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY UNLEASHING PIT BULL ON PHOENIX OFFICERS

The sheriff’s office said he then moved toward the driveway, where he collapsed and died.

The woman was not hurt during the altercation.

According to the sheriff’s department’s website, Magrum is a registered sex offender in Utah.

MISSING HIKER FOUND DEAD NEAR PHOENIX TRAIL FROM APPARENT HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS

The department has not arrested anyone in the shooting, though the investigation is ongoing.