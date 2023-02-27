Police are providing an update Monday on the suspect facing 25 counts so far after allegedly crashing his pick-up truck into a group of cyclists on an Arizona highway.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, is facing two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of accidentally causing serious injury or death by a moving violation, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital Monday.

The Goodyear Police Department first announced his arrest on Sunday.

The department is hosting a press conference slated for 1:30 p.m. local time Monday to confirm to discuss the fatal crash involving the large group of cyclists.

ARIZONA POLICE ARREST TRUCK DRIVER AFTER 2 BICYCLISTS KILLED, 11 OTHERS HURT ALONG GOODYEAR HIGHWAY

The event was billed as "an informational session for media to discuss the details of the fatal bicycle crash."

At approximately 7:57 a.m. Saturday, Goodyear police were called to the scene of a fatal crash involving a large group of adult bicyclists who were hit by a pick-up truck on the Cotton Lane Bridge. At that time, there are two bicyclists confirmed deceased. One is an adult female who died on the scene, and the second rider died at the hospital, police said.

Local news reports identified the deceased woman as 61-year-old Karen Malisa.

"The community grieves the loss of a teacher, leader, and dear friend from a horrific accident yesterday. As you can imagine it’s heartbreaking," Malisa's family said in a statement obtained by KPNX. "Karen’s laugh, smile and endless energy will be missed by everyone who had the honor of calling her our friend."

An additional 11 patients were transported to three different area hospitals with various injuries, one of whom remains in critical condition, police said.

One of the deceased was a local resident of Goodyear, and one was visiting from out of state, police added.

The Goodyear Police department said in a statement that it "is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole."

Police have not yet disclosed the cause of the crash or if impairment was suspected of being involved.