Lighthearted bodycam footage shows Arizona police officers struggling to capture two goats running wild on Saturday.

Glendale Police Department received a call about two goats running loose near 80th and Glendale avenues July 1.

"Some of you may have heard of 'being on the lamb'...but this takes it to a WHOLE new level!" the Glendale Police Department joked in a Facebook post.

Bodycam video shows several officers running around in an attempt to catch the animals. Cheerful music was added for comedic effect.

After the pursuits, officers eventually captured both goats in different locations. The first one was caught in a residential neighborhood.

"Hey, let's go!" an exhilarated officer said when he finally grabbed the goat by the horns. "That's how we do it, boys!"

The second goat was filmed running through a field, with an officer narrowly capturing him with a halter.

The department added that one of the officers had wrangled animals on the job before, having recently "apprehended" a mule.

"When it comes to capturing who you are pursuing, these officers are the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)," the department said.

Glendale police assured the public that the goats were returned safely to their owners.

"After a couple of near misses, the goats were safely taken into custody and returned to their grateful owners!" police proudly reported.