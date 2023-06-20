An Arizona man was sentenced to 58 years in prison just two months after a jury found him guilty of killing his wife and roommate in 2020.

On May 18, 2020, Estevanico Palmares, now 40, shot and killed his wife, 30-year-old Christina Palmares, and a 35-year-old man.

According to FOX 10 Phoenix, the shooting took place near the intersection of I-10 and 48th Street.

At about 3:15 p.m. that day, officers went to the residence to conduct a welfare check, after being alerted to gunshots being heard earlier in the day.

ARIZONA STATE TROOPER HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING SHOT; SUSPSECT FOUND DEAD

When the officers arrived, they found both victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell’s office said in a press release on Monday that Palmares and his wife had a documented history of domestic violence, which was presented in court.

NINE PHOENIX POLICE OFFICERS INJURED IN SHOOTING INVOLVING BABY GIRL; SUSPECT, FEMALE VICTIM DEAD

Two days before the victims were killed, Christina purchased a handgun, which was the same weapon used to murder her.

A jury found Palmares guilty of second-degree murder about two months ago, and a judge sentenced him to 58 years in prison.

At the time of the killings, Palmares was prohibited from having a handgun. As a result, the judge handed down a concurrent sentence for one count of misconduct involving weapons.

"This case is an example of the harm that comes to a family and a community when a prohibited possessor with a violent history gains access to a firearm," Mitchell said. "This person will serve the maximum prison sentence, so he is unable to hurt someone else."