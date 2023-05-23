An Arizona man accused of fatally stabbing 29-year-old Lauren Heike on a desert hiking trail in Phoenix last month has pleaded not guilty hours after being indicted.

Zion William Teasley, 22, entered the not guilty plea during an arraignment on Tuesday, FOX10 Phoenix reported. A day earlier, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced that a county grand jury indicted Teasley on a single count of first-degree murder.

"My heart goes out to the victim’s family and the pain they are experiencing losing their loved one in this manner," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "Our office will work diligently to seek justice for Lauren and her family."

Heike was brutally attacked on April 28 while walking on a trail in northwest Phoenix near 6500 East Libby Street, close to where she lived, with 15 stab wounds and injuries on her hands and forearms, police have said.

Investigators claim Heike was chased over a barbed wire fence along the community trail, based on the condition of her clothes. Her belongings were also found scattered along the trail.

Police launched a manhunt for a person of interest seen on security footage walking on the same path as Heike around the time of the alleged murder.

On May 4, investigators announced Teasley was arrested in connection with Heike's death.

Police obtained cell phone data that recorded Teasley’s location, which allegedly matched that of the surveillance video evidence. Prosecutors also allege that DNA, video, and cell phone evidence that was collected link Teasley to the crime.

Following Teasley’s arrest, a judge set the suspect’s bond at $1 million.

FOX News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.