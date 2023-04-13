As he has been doing for many months now, actor and writer Kirk Cameron will be appearing at another public library in America this week, this time in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday, to share a love of country, family and faith along with others during a kid-friendly story hour event, Fox News Digital is told by Cameron's book publisher.

He'll be accompanied at the event by Sheriff Mark Lamb — who just announced a run for the Senate — as well as others.

"I can’t wait to visit family and friends in Arizona for our next Brave Books story hour," Cameron said in comments shared with Fox News Digital.

He added that Gov. Katie Hobbs is also invited to the event.

"You’re invited to the library as guest of honor," he said, speaking directly to the Democratic governor — "and I’m reserving you a front-row seat."

He continued, "Spoiler alert: The kids will want you to sit Indian-style with them in the front row so you can join them in singing ‘God Bless America’ and maybe even lead us in a prayer. Please come."

Brave Books, which published Cameron's book "As You Grow" as well as books by Sheriff Lamb and many others, told Fox News Digital it will start the event at the Scottsdale Public Library "by having our patriotic time outside the library at 11 a.m."

The group said it plans to say the Pledge of Allegiance, then "sing the national anthem and pray outside the library."

Said Sheriff Lamb in a statement, "Protecting the innocence of children is vital to the preservation of the values this country was founded upon. This woke virus that seems to be spreading across our nation is coming after our kids."

A Brave Books spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "We need government officials to participate in the fruitful upbringing of the next generation. The American people look up to our representatives, and we must elect individuals that will stand up for values like love, joy, peace, patience, kindness and more."

The book event is scheduled to be held at the Civic Center Library on N. Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale on Friday, April 14, beginning at 11 a.m.

Local groups including Scottsdale Moms have listed the Cameron event for Friday on their websites.

CEO of Brave Books Trent Talbot said in a statement, "We have a fight on our hands for the soul of the country. We all need to ask ourselves what we can do to preserve the Christian values this country was founded upon."

He added that for his publishing team, "that means making books that parents and grandparents can trust and taking back our libraries."

On its Facebook page, Brave Books notes, "Our goal is to instill pro-God, pro-America values, and biblical truths in every child’s heart, nurturing a strong foundation for their future."

The library confirmed on Thursday morning in a phone call with Fox News Digital that the event is booked for its auditorium on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

On its website, the library shares its mission statement: "Putting People at the Heart of Dynamic Library Services." The library also lists its values as the following:

In a phone interview with Fox News Digital earlier this year, Sheriff Lamb said, "We're seeing a real attack on traditional values in this country right now. We're seeing an attack on our children and an effort to educate them about things that most parents are not OK with," added Lamb, a father and grandfather.

It is why, he said — in an effort to help educate America's children and "be part of their lives in a positive way" — he chose to write a children's book that teaches critical thinking skills.

The illustrated children's book published in January 2023 is entitled, "The Adventures of Seymour Clues and Mr. Mouse: The Case of the Mysterious Sea Monster."

The plot involves "some local corruption," he said, as a "mayor tries to instill fear into people. It isn't until [the characters in the book] do some critical thinking and ask some key questions that they're able to discover that things aren't what they were made out to be."

Added Lamb, "I think that is very applicable to today's world. We're being fed things that aren't always what they appear to be."

Lamb on Monday declared his candidacy for the Senate in a statement filed to the Federal Elections Commission.

An outspoken critic of President Biden's immigration policies, Lamb has also earned recognition across Arizona and nationally for his opposition to the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate in 2021 and his support of former President Donald Trump.

Sara Carter's new children's book, published by Brave Books, stresses the importance of rules, laws and process, something she feels kids must know and that parents and families must stress.

"This book, especially for children, is really from the heart, because there are so many children who are being affected every day by illegal trafficking and the failure to follow the law and to follow rules," she said in a recent phone interview with Fox News Digital.

Her book, "Joining the Amazing Club Awesome Sauce," was published on Monday, April 3. She, too, will appear at the Scottsdale event.

After Arizona's event, Kirk Cameron is scheduled to appear in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on April 29, for another public library event. After that, additional stops on his "Freedom Island" story hour book tour include San Francisco, Charlotte and Seattle.

Chris Pandolfo and Lee Ross of Fox News contributed reporting.