A 15-year-old boy who starred for his high school football team outside Phoenix was found dead in a lake where he vanished, authorities said Tuesday.

Christopher Hampton's body was recovered from Show Low Lake less than 24 hours after deputies responded to search for him, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office. He played football at Cesar Chavez High School.

All three Navajo County search and rescue groups were called on for the search that ended in the tragic news, officials said.

"Sheriff Clouse and the entire Navajo County Sheriff’s Office send our deepest condolence to the family of Christopher," the Navajo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

"We would also like to thank the Navajo County Search and Rescue, the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue, the Show Low Police Department and the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Christopher."

The Phoenix Union High School District said it will offer "emotional support for students, staff and families impacted."

"We wish to express our sympathy to his family and friends that are grieving this loss. This tragedy impacts all communities that we serve …" the district said. "Christopher was a friend, athlete and kind young man that will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."

The district said Hampton and the rest of the football team traveled to the lake Monday while attending an athletic camp.

"During their time at the lake, a student-athlete went missing. Police were immediately contacted, who deployed a dive team, air support and boats to investigate a potential tragedy at the lake," the district said.

The district added that it, and the school, will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation that is ongoing.

Cesar Chavez begins its season Aug. 25.