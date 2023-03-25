Andrew Barroway was suspended indefinitely by the NHL after a domestic violence arrest.

The part-owner of the Arizona Coyotes was arrested Thursday night and spent the evening in Pitkin County Jail in Colorado after an incident at an Aspen hotel.

An altercation with his wife turned physical, police said.

Barroway faces a Class 4 felony charge of second-degree assault related to strangulation and a third-degree assault charge, according to a court affidavit.

Police say he is not allowed to be in contact with his wife, unless it is regarding their children, and has been ordered not to drink alcohol.

The hedge fund manager owns 5% of the team. He is the majority owner of Greek soccer club Athens Kallithea FC.

He previously had been the team's majority owner, buying 51% in 2014, but he sold the majority of his stake to Alex Meruelo in 2019.

