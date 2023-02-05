Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 1 to 3 ft. For the Gale Watch, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 1 to 3 ft possible. * WHERE...Penobscot Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until midnight EST tonight. For the Gale Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&

