Ariana Grande shared a difficult message with her millions of social media followers Tuesday.

The 29-year-old "Dangerous Woman" singer hopped on TikTok for a rare video addressing "concerns" about her body.

"I don’t do this often," she said. "I’m not good at it and I don’t like it."

She added, "I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little about what it means to be a person with a body, and to be seen and be paid such close attention to."

Grande has largely stayed out of the spotlight while filming a two-part adaptation of the musical "Wicked" with Cynthia Erivo, which is slated for a Christmas Day 2024 release.

"I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on peoples bodies, no matter what. If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is — healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy — we just shouldn’t," she said. "We should really work towards not doing that as much.

"There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see, that you don’t like… that I think we should help each other work towards just… being safer and keeping each other safer."

The former Disney star made a list of important reminders for her fans when it came to discussing beauty standards.

"There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful," she said. "I know, personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to, was the unhealthiest version of my body.

"I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy. But that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy."

Ariana has endured a few particularly traumatic experiences in the last few years. She's been honest about the post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety she's suffered following the fatal bombing at her Manchester Arena concert in 2017, which killed 22 people.

More than 800 people suffered physical and psychological injuries following the bombing, according to the BBC.

Her former boyfriend, musician Mac Miller, died of an accidental drug overdose one year later in September 2018. One month later, Grande ended her engagement with fiancé Pete Davidson.

"I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here… something good might come from it," she said. "I don’t know. That’s the first thing — how we can look different."

The Grammy award winner added, "You never know what someone is going through, so even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves."

Her final plea with fans was to extend a little love their way. She told them they're "beautiful no matter what phase you're in."

"No matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not or anything — I just think you’re beautiful," the "God is a woman" singer said.

Grande married real estate broker Dalton Gomez in 2021.