The flowers are blooming and the gardens are growing.

Unfortunately, this may be bothersome to your summer allergies.

Seasonal allergies can be a nuisance and are caused by a variety of factors, depending on the season.

If you have been struggling with summer allergies, here are tips on how to combat them and an overview on where they commonly come from.

One of the main reasons for summer allergies is pollen.

Pollen comes from a variety of outdoor entities, but the most common in the summer are trees, grass and ragweed.

Additionally, mold grows outside more during the summer because of the warm temperatures and humidity and can cause allergies, too.

Insects are active in the summer, making bites, predominantly mosquito bites, more common, which can lead to allergy symptoms.

Luckily, there are several things you can do to help treat summer allergies. In fact, there are things you can do before symptoms strike if you're aware of when they'll likely take hold of you.

Shower and change your clothes after being outside to wash off any pollen that may have clung to you. Also, be sure to give your sheets and blankets a frequent wash.

Additionally, get in the habit of checking local pollen levels. These can be found in weather forecasts. If there are high pollen counts forecast on a certain day, it may not be the ideal time to mow the lawn or work for hours in the garden.

Windy days make pollen in the air worse, so keep that in mind as well.

Try to avoid hanging laundry outside because pollen could stick to it and cause a problem for you later on.

It’s also important to keep the air inside the house clean through the use of a dehumidifier or an air conditioner.

There are plenty of allergy medications readily available for those affected by summer allergies.

Antihistamines like Zyrtec, Claritin or Allegra can help you breathe better. There are also nasal sprays and decongestants.

Seasonal allergy symptoms are congestion, coughing, tiredness, headache, sore throat and runny nose.

You can experience all or just a few of these allergy symptoms throughout the season.

You should see a doctor for summer allergies when you have prolonged symptoms.

If you are taking an over the counter medication that isn’t working, it may be time to take a trip to the doctor.

A lot of cases can be treated and diagnosed on your own, but there are more severe cases that need the assistance of a medical professional.

You may have to take an allergy test to uncover the specific type of allergens you are being affected by. Then, you and your doctor can work together to create a treatment that is best for you.

This could mean immunotherapy, which is typically given in the form of allergy shots or a medicated prescription to treat your symptoms.