The Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers' re-invitation of an anti-Catholic "trans nuns" group to their Pride Night celebration.

The archdiocese, which has not commented on the issue until now, released a statement on Tuesday lamenting the group's inclusion despite openly mocking Catholic culture and beliefs.

"The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our Church is what has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community," the archdiocese wrote.

"The Archdiocese stands against any actions that would disparage and diminish our Christian faith and those who dedicate their lives to Christ," the statement continued. "Let us also show our care and respect for our women religious by sending a message of support to their communities through phone calls, letters, and posts on their social channels, supporting vocations by donating to their orders, and/or making donations in their name to the programs they support."

DODGERS RE-INVITE ANTI-CATHOLIC GROUP TO PRIDE NIGHT AMID UPROAR

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they would be honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of "queer and trans nuns," during a June 16 event, but quickly received backlash from religious groups for the decision given the history of anti-Catholic messaging and shocking performances.

After intense backlash, the team said last week it would no longer be honoring the group during the upcoming LGBTQ event.

DODGERS' LATEST REVERSAL ON ANTI-CATHOLIC GROUP'S INVITE TO PRIDE NIGHT DRAWS BACKLASH: 'DISGRACEFUL'

This decision was walked back the next day after LA Pride announced it would no longer be participating in Pride Night.

"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," the organization said.

"We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades," the Dodgers announced.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the nearby Archdiocese of San Francisco accused the Dodgers administration of "worshiping" alternative "gods."

"Our Catholic sisters devote themselves to serving others selflessly. Decent people would not mock & blaspheme them. So we now know what gods the Dodger admin worships. Open desecration & anti-Catholicism is not disqualifying," said Cordileone. "Disappointing but not surprising. Gird your loins."

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.