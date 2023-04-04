Apple is putting out a warning to all iPhone users who have pacemakers or other implanted medical devices to make sure that they are keeping their devices at least six inches away from their chests.

Here's what we know so far.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

The reason Apple is putting this notice out for people with pacemakers is that the magnets and electromagnetic fields within an iPhone device may interfere with the machines' functions.

Apple first began putting out warnings like this in October 2020 when the American Heart Association warned about the magnets within the iPhone 12 devices. The magnets within these devices were strong enough to change the timing of the pacemaker or even deactivate a defibrillator's functions, which could put a person with a pacemaker at risk for heart failure or a stroke.

ARE YOUR STEPS TOTALLY OFF FOR YOUR 2023 FITNESS GOALS?

If you're someone with a pacemaker, you should keep the following devices at a distance from your chest as they contain magnets or components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields.

VOICE CLONING IS THE NEW WEAPON IN SCAMMERS' ARSENAL FOR FAMILY EMERGENCY SCHEMES

THE MOST IMPORTANT SOS TOOL EVER MADE

If you have to keep your iPhone at a distance yet then struggle to read what's on your screen, you can adjust the size of your font by following these steps.

Do you have other tips for keeping your iPhone at a distance? Let us know below.

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by visiting CyberGuy.com/Newsletter.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.