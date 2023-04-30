Reaching your fitness goals can be made a lot easier with a smartwatch like the Apple Watch or Fitbit. These innovative wearable devices provide a wide range of features and tools designed to help you monitor your health and fitness, such as heart rate monitoring, step tracking, calorie counting, and sleep analysis.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

However, since both have so many great features, how can you possibly know which one is the best pick for you? That's why I'm going to help you choose by reviewing some of each watch's pros and cons.

What are you using your smartwatch for?

This is the first and most question to ask yourself because it will help you narrow down exactly which watch will work best for you. Are you just looking for activity tracking? Are you hoping to use the watch as a lifeline? Do you just want an additional way to stay connected? These are some things to think about before rushing out and buying a smartwatch.

BOATS ARE LEARNING TO FLY ABOVE THE WATER – HERE'S HOW

There are multiple models of both Fitbit and the Apple Watch, and they’re not all created equally. Newer models of the Fitbit seem to be steering away from smartwatch features that aren’t aligned with fitness, while the Apple Watch has introduced life-saving features in their latest models for serious athletes.

MORE: ARE YOUR STEPS TOTALLY OFF FOR YOUR 2023 FITNESS GOALS?

Both options are also sweat-proof and swim-proof, so you can even use them when you're doing your water exercises

RUSSIAN RANSOMWARE ATTACK SOFTWARE TARGETS APPLE MAC AND MACBOOK

SAY GOODBYE TO PEDALING WITH THESE E-BIKES OF 2023

TROUBLING MALWARE THREAT SPREADING ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER

HOW TO BLOCK A PHONE NUMBER ON YOUR SMARTPHONE

MORE: HOW TO TRACK SLEEP ON YOUR APPLE WATCH

CREDIT CARD FRAUD ALERT? HERE’S HOW CROOKS SWIPE YOUR PAYMENT CARD DETAILS

10 USEFUL MAC KEYBOARD SHORTCUTS YOU NEED TO KNOW

Even though the Fitbit comes out as the winner in 3 categories, my top pick personally is the Apple Watch. However, you may want to consider the Fitbit if you’re not an Apple user and you are looking for a sleek design and a larger community of fitness-focused users. Both watches are excellent choices, so it's really just about what you think will be the best fit for your health, lifestyle, and budget.

What other products would you like us to compare? Let us know by heading over to CyberGuy.com/Contact .

FOR MORE OF MY TIPS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER BY HEADING TO CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.