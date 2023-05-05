Apple has been experiencing tons of security threats lately, so it only makes sense for them to want to upgrade the security features for their devices. The company has just announced that it will be issuing its first-ever Rapid Security Response, which is a quicker solution than having a full software update.

Apple regularly makes software updates for its devices, and these updates typically make security fixes while also including some special features like new emojis, updated app designs, and more. However, the Rapid Security Response update is a little different than a normal update.

This one specifically gives quick security and bug fixes to iOS 16.4.1 users and macOS 13.3.1 users without having to spend time installing a whole new update (which typically can take around 5 to 10 minutes). This update will be applied automatically to all Apple users with devices running the latest version of iOS, iPad or macOS. Users can also manually install the update by following these steps.

According to Apple, the Rapid Security Response is meant to "deliver important security improvements between software updates — for example, improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries. They may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist ‘in the wild.’"

This might be able to help with the recent malware attacks on Apple devices, like the Atomic macOS Stealer designed to specifically go after sensitive information on Mac computers.

Apple will be making these Rapid Security Responses available from now on to all users that have the latest OS installed over a rolling 48-hour period.

Yes, having antivirus software installed on all your devices will only help you, not hurt you. Think of it as an extra layer of protection just in case Apple's security fixes are not moving as quickly as all those scammers trying to get your information. Plus, antivirus software will make sure you are stopped from clicking on any malicious links or from downloading any files that will release malware into your device.

