Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot, Interior Hancock, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&