Critics called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Twitter in the days following reports about the congresswoman facing an ethics probe over improperly accepting gifts at the Met Gala.

The House Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) found "substantial reason to believe" that Ocasio-Cortez improperly accepted gifts in the form of tickets at the 2021 Met Gala, where she infamously wore a white dress with the words "Tax The Rich" written across the back.

"This story is even more shocking than I imagined … particularly AOC's shameless exploitation of workers," America First Legal founder Stephen Miller wrote.

Several pointed to Ocasio-Cortez' "exploitation of workers."

"In 2021, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was invited to and attended the Met Gala with Mr. Roberts. As part of her attendance, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was provided with a couture dress, handbag, shoes, and jewelry. She also received hair, makeup, transportation, and ready-room services. Riley Roberts received a bowtie and shoes in advance of the event," the OCE's report read. "While Rep. Ocasio-Cortez appears to have now paid for the rental value of the attire she wore to the Met Gala and for the goods and services she and her partner received in connection with this September 2021 event, payment for these goods and services did not occur until after the OCE contacted her in connection with this review."

Scherie Murray, a New York business owner and Republican who ran in the GOP primary to challenge Ocasio-Cortez, told "Fox and Friends" that she "conveniently" forgot to pay the bill.

"This is just another example of the pot calling the kettle black," she said.

"[AOC] just has a memory failure when it comes to the fact that this wasn't a charity event. She's not allowed to receive these tickets," Murray continued. "Courtesy of Anna Wintour, her and her fiancé attended the Met Gala. She got her hair done. She got a complete wardrobe, including shoes. She got her makeup done and conveniently forgot to pay the bill."

The congresswoman blamed a staffer for not paying the "several thousand dollars worth" of goods and services for her attendance at the 2021 Met Gala.

Ocasio-Cortez told investigators that she was unaware of unpaid expenses related to the dress and the stylists who helped her get ready for the event.

"I just never, ever, ever would have allowed that to happen knowing what I have learned," she said. "But I wasn't privy to the invoices, wasn't privy to the ones that had been sent."

"And it is just a deeply regrettable situation," Ocasio-Cortez continued. "I feel terrible for especially the small businesses that were impacted."

The New York Post's Jon Levine noted the designer of Ocasio-Cortez' infamous dress, Aurora James.

"Now that we are learning so much more about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's appearance at the Met Gala, it's worth revisiting that the designer of her infamous ‘Tax The Rich' dress — Aurora James — is herself a wealthy tax cheat!" he tweeted.