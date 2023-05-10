Americans in Boston didn’t have hope that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has a chance in defeating Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary elections.

"I think he’s nutty," said Vinny from Boston. "I don’t think that ultimately he has the experience that it takes."

But Frank from Connecticut said he thinks Kennedy has a shot.

"Some of the things he says are kind of out there, but anyone other than Joe Biden," he said.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and the son of former U.S. attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy. in addition to being part of the famous Kennedy family, he is best known for his opposition to the COVID-19 lockdowns and his criticism of vaccines.

"He’s a stain on the Kennedy name," said Keith, of Oregon. "His unscientific view of vaccines is appalling."

"His take on vaccination is dead wrong," Keith added.

Kennedy announced his candidacy last month in a jam-packed Boston hotel, telling attendees that state and corporate powers have "poisoned our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs, strip mine our assets to hollow out the middle class and keep us in a constant state of war."

Nicole, of Watertown, also took issue with Kennedy’s vaccination stance.

"I don’t know much about him, obviously he’s a Kennedy so there’s recognition in that name," she said when asked if he had a shot against Biden.

"I’ve heard that he’s an anti-vaxxer," she said. "So maybe he’s a little bit more moderate than other potential people."

Last month, ABC News admitted to cutting out parts of an interview he did with the outlet due to his comments on the covid-19 vaccine.

"We should note that during our conversation, Kennedy made false claims about the Covid-19 vaccines," journalist Linsey Davis said. "We’ve used our editorial judgment in not including extended portions of that exchange in our interview," she added.

Lilly, from Queens said she does not plan to vote for Kennedy.

"All of his covid beliefs I do not agree with at all, so I would vote Biden over Kennedy," she said.

Some interviewees said they don’t know who Kennedy is.

Nikolay said he doesn’t believe Kennedy has a chance against Biden.

"Name, yes, details of policy no," Nikolay said when asked if he knew anything about Kennedy.

