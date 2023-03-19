A Minneapolis science teacher, who recommends teachers include anti-capitalist materials in their classrooms, praised the idea of having no respect for authority.

The teacher at Highland Park Middle School, Mandi Jung, frequently posts videos on TikTok espousing anti-capitalist and anarchist philosophies. Anarchism is skeptical of all justifications for authority and seeks to abolish systems like capitalism, which it claims maintain unnecessary coercion and hierarchy. Jung also said that she identifies with the Industrial Workers of the World, an ideological union with ties to socialism and anarchism.

"My students this year have no respect for authority," the Saint Paul district teacher said. "And I love that in a person because I have no respect for authority whatsoever. But it has been a frustrating year because I am the authority. So I'm like, ‘Damn the man,’ but I am the man."

Jung recommends bringing in anti-capitalist messaging into classrooms, such as a Marxist political cartoon, which stated, "Capitalism. We rule you. We fool you. We shoot at you. We eat for you."

Regarding the purpose of education, Jung believes it is not only to prepare students to enter the workforce but to learn about "nature."

The science teacher added that classic cell biology lessons are part of "capitalist indoctrination."

"Seventh grade science… [is] the year that you learn that the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell and all this cell biology. So at the end of the unit, I have [students] take a test. And one of the questions is ‘A person says the nucleus is the most important organelle in the cell. Do you agree or disagree, and why?"

"And almost every child says, ‘Yes, I agree. Because without a boss, the cell would be in total chaos.’"

Jung added the students' responses "cracks me up," and went on to claim microscopic bacteria were the "original anarchists."

"Bacteria don't have a nucleus, and they are arguably one of the most successful classes of organisms on the planet. Bacteria out here being the original anarchists, right? No nucleus, no master. Seize the means of metabolism. I don't know. It's funny to me," she said.

The district released a statement to Fox News Digital, which said, "As a general rule, public employees, as citizens, have the right to personally comment on matters of public importance without restriction or reprisal by their employer."