"Lost" and "Ant-Man and The Wasp" star Evangeline Lilly is speaking out against what she believes is society’s current push to feminize men and masculinize woman.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared Thursday, the actress and mother pondered the ways that the culture has decided to try and make men less manly and women less feminine.

Lilly mentioned her frustration over people vilifying traditional depictions of tough guys wearing boots, driving trucks, and fighting people, while loving it if a woman does those things.

She also urged the public to cast off "trying to juggle the minutia of judgment" and reincorporating "grace and charity" to their lives.

Lilly, who has become outspoken on social media, not backing down with her controversial critiques of COVID-19 mandates, took her latest shot at the culture while sharing a serene image of her enjoying the sites in Siwa, Egypt.

In the photo’s caption she asked, "Why are we only applauding masculinity in women and villainizing it in men? And why are we only applauding femininity in men and debasing it in women?"

It was clear that that actress was weighing in on the hot topic of toxic masculinity, a notion that traditional views and depictions of manhood are problematic, obtuse and possibly dangerous in a more civilized, politically correct society. Of course, Lilly was correct in noting that women are also being detrimentally affected by these conversations on gender.

She skewered these now-stigmatized stereotypes adding, "Why can't we just allow for all of it? Why do we feel the need to vilify a man wearing s----kicker boots, driving a pick-up truck who's not afraid to punch someone in the face, but if they were a woman, they would be the epitome of cool?"

Questioning another set of stereotypes and their not-so-hidden double standard, she asked, "Why is a man who loves make-up, cries easily and stays at home to tend to the domestic responsibilities valiant, but a woman who does the same is pathetic?"

The actress followed up her contemplative thoughts with a solution for all the judgment that has accompanied these stereotypes. She added, "I think the truly revolutionary act is as old as time: ‘Do not judge.’ - Jesus, Buddha, Lao Tzu, etc. Let each be who they are and let us teach grace and charity above all things."

She then provided another thoughtful claim, saying that this grace, charity and reluctance to judge are "far simpler and more effective than trying to juggle the minutia of judgment. They are ideas that protect us all from the excesses of each person’s vices while still allowing the expression of their self."

She added, "Grace and charity are cornerstones of a thriving society and should not be abandoned. We need them like we need democracy, justice and peace. And, without them, we can't have democracy, justice or peace."

The actress finally concluded her post with a post from the great Christian saint, Augustine of Hippo: "In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; in all things, charity."